Pak Vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka Team Won The Toss, Opted To Bat First

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 28, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Pakistan Women lead the 3-match series by two-nil

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2022) Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first in the first T20I match against Pakistan.

The third and last T-20 of the three-match series between Pakistan and Sri-Lanka women teams will be played in Karachi on Saturday.

The match will start at 2:00 pm.

Pakistan Women lead the 3-match series by two-nil.

