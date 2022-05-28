Pak Vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka Team Won The Toss, Opted To Bat First
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 28, 2022 | 02:10 PM
Pakistan Women lead the 3-match series by two-nil
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2022) Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first in the first T20I match against Pakistan.
The third and last T-20 of the three-match series between Pakistan and Sri-Lanka women teams will be played in Karachi on Saturday.
The match will start at 2:00 pm.