Pak Vs WI: Babar Azam Says National Squad Is Excited To Play Upcoming Series

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 01, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Pak Vs WI: Babar Azam says national squad is excited to play upcoming series

The series, a post-Covid scenario, is due from June 8 in Multan.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2022) Pakistan Captain Babar Azam said that the national team is excited to play in the upcoming home series against West Indies.

Babar said the team is fully prepared despite that weather might be hot this time.

He was addressing a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

The series which is a post-Covid scenario is due from June 8 in Multan.

The skipper said the tournament is of great importance for Pakistan to score greater on the points table.

He stated that the team would play positive cricket and give their 100%, pointing out that no team could be taken light.

Babar said the combination of Muhammad Rizwan and him as the openers has been going well.

"We are well aware of the strength but we also have to make a good combination," he said.

The skipper said that the performance of Haris and other cricketers will be analysed in the camp.

Babar said that players are practising with the 50-over World Cup matches in view.

He said that the team played against Australia — in what was the first tour of the Kangaroos to Pakistan in 25 years — under the same idea and the upcoming series is also a part of the preparations World Cup.

Talking about Shan Masood, Babar said placement of Shan Masood on a later position would be injustice as he played in the top order. He said that Masood would be given a chance.

'Playing well in all formats requires hard-work'

Babar vowed to do well in Test cricket, saying that he is playing well in white ball cricket.

"I dream to be no 1 in all the three formats but for that hard work is needed," he said, adding that he is working hard to achieve this target.

