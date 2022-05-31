Pak Vs WI: ODI matches moved from Rawalpindi to Multan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The matches will be played out on June 8, 10 and 12.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2022) The ODI matches between Pakistan and West Indies have been moved from Rawalpindi to Multan.

Both teams will lock horns on June 8, 10 and 12 in the city of south Punjab.

Cricket World Cup Super League Table

Temperatures are expected to reach the high forties in the city in Southern Punjab, and as a remedy, all matches will begin at 4pm local time to avoid the heat.

The series was originally set to be played out last December, though were postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the West Indies camp.

Pakistan claimed the T20I series that was played out beforehand, winning 3-0.

Pakistan will hold their training camp in Lahore from June 1, before moving to Multan on June 5. Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan, both featuring in county cricket, are expected to arrive well in time for the series.

The West Indies squad will arrive in Islamabad on June 6, before travelling to Multan on a charter flight.

Pakistan v West Indies Super League Fixtures

8 June – 1st ODI

10 June – 2nd ODI

12 June – 3rd ODI