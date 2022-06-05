UrduPoint.com

Pak Vs WI ODIs Series; Pak Cricket Team Arrives In City

Muhammad Rameez Published June 05, 2022 | 10:30 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan men's national cricket team on Sunday arrived in Multan for a three-match ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches against the West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium (MCS).

West Indies cricket team would arrive in the city on June 6 (Monday).

The Pakistan team will participate in training session on June 6 while both teams will participate in training session on June 7.

The media conference by captains of both teams and trophy unveiling ceremony would also be held on same day.

The first ODI will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium (MCS) on June 8.

It's pertinent to mention that three One Day International matches will be played between Pakistan and West Indies teams on June 8, 10 and 12.

