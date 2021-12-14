UrduPoint.com

Pak Vs WI: Pakistan Won The Toss, Opt To Bat First In The 2nd T20I

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 06:21 PM

Pak Vs WI: Pakistan won the toss, opt to bat first in the 2nd T20I

Pakistan lead 1-0 against the visitors and today’s victory will earn it win the series.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2021) Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first in second T20I against West Indies here at National Stadium.

Pakistan lead 1-0 as it pretty much outplayed West Indies in all three departments, beating them comprehensively by 63 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series opener on Monday.

Victory in today’s match will help it earn a series win, therefore, the visitors will try their best to win the match.

It may be mentioned here that first-choice West Indies players were missing this series including regular skipper Kieron Pollard.

The visitors may give tough time to Pakistan as many prominent players are still there in its ranks.

SQUADS

Pakistan (XI): Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (W), Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Shah Afridi

West Indies (XI): Nicholas Pooran (C), Shai Hope (W), Brandon King, Sharmarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Oshane Thomas, and Hayden Walsh

