Pak Vs WI: Zainab Abbas Included In Six-member Commentary Panel For Series

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 04, 2022 | 02:18 PM

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member commentary panel for series

Bazid Khan, Urooj Mumtaz and Sana are also part of the commentary panel for the series.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2022) Renowned host Zainab Abbas has been made part of six member commentary panel for the fast approaching series of Pakistan and West Indies.

The latest reports say that West Indian cricketers Ian Bishop and Jeff Dujon are also among the commentary panel.

The latest reports say that there are total six commentators who have been tasked to commentate throughout the series.

Bazid Khan, Urooj Mumtaz and Sana who have also been included in the panel will be travelling soon to Multan.

Pakistani squad is excited and will ensure a win in the series to boost their chances of qualification.

It may be mentioned here that the series was previously postponed due to Covid-19 last year and it will also be a part of the ICC ODI World Cup Super League.

