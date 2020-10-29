Pak vs Zimbabwe T20 matches; citizens advised to use alternative route to avoid inconvenience

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Thursday issued a traffic plan to facilitate the citizens during Pakistan vs Zimbabwe cricket matches to be played here in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Thursday issued a traffic plan to facilitate the citizens during Pakistan vs Zimbabwe cricket matches to be played here in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Deputy Superintendent Police, CTP Malik Azhar advised the citizens to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience as Double Road would remain closed particularly during T-20 cricket matches in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during Oct 30 to Nov 10.

Malik Azhar informed that CTP would make all out efforts to regulate traffic in adjacent areas of the Cricket Stadium.

He said, 301 CTP personnel including six DSPs, 15 Inspectors, 215 Traffic Wardens and 65 Traffic Assistants would be deployed to regulate the traffic.

He said, the double road would remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic from start to conclusion of the matches.

He urged the road users to cooperate with the police personnel performing duties during the matches. The traffic coming from Rawal Dam, Islamabad towards Rawalpindi would be diverted to Expressway.

The traffic would be allowed to enter Rawalpindi via Dhoke Kala Khan, Khanna and Korali. The traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad would take U-turn in front of the Kidney Centre and use opposite side to enter Islamabad. The traffic coming from IJP Road and 9th Avenue Chowk towards Rawalpindi would take Pindora Chungi Katarian, Carriage Factory, Pir Wadhai route to enter Rawalpindi instead of the Double Road.

He said that heavy traffic would be strictly banned in the area around the stadium.