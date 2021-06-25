Pak weightlifter Talha gets Olympic participation invitation for Tokyo Olympics

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali Accepting the request of Pakistan Olympic Association, the International Olympic Committee has confirmed that the Olympic Games Tripartite Commission has finalized the Invitation Places in collaboration with International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) and Talha Talib has succeeded to secure the Invitation place in -67kg in Weightlifting for Tokyo 2020.

Secretary,POA, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood said here on Friday that it is for the first time that Talha will be participating in the Olympic Games representing Pakistan.Talha has clinched Medals in Commonwealth (Bronze), South Asian Games (Gold) and International Solidarity Weightlifting Championship (Gold) for Pakistan.

He said President, POA, Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan has congratulated Talha Talib for securing Olympic berth for the first time. President POA paid tributes to the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation and Talhas parents for their efforts and support to him for achieving this milestone.

"It indeed is a great honour for the athlete to be part of an Olympic Games and amongst the finest athletes of the world showcasing their performance. With his inclusion,Pakistani athletes have so far earned participation in Athletics, Badminton, Judo, Shooting, Swimming and Weightlifting events for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games", said POA Secretary.