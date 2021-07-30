Pakistani weightlifter Talha Talib received a hero's welcome at airport as he returned home from Japan Friday morning after competing in the Tokyo Olympics

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistani weightlifter Talha Talib received a hero's welcome at airport as he returned home from Japan Friday morning after competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

Twenty-one year Talha missed a bronze medal by a slight margin of two kilograms, but won the hearts of Pakistanis around the world for putting up impressive show in the Olympics.

The office-bearers of the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation , officials of WAPDA sports board, players and a large number of fans were present at the airport to acknowledge his performance in the mega event.

He secured the fifth place in the 67kg category with an outstanding performance of overall lifting of 320-kg weight to win praise and appreciation from his nation.

In the clean and jerk third attempt, Talha Talib lifted 170-kg, which is more than twice his bodyweight.

"I thank Allah Almighty and the nation for the prayers," said the weightlifter while talking to the media at the airport.

"I am grateful to the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation and the Olympic Association. I attribute my success to the nation. I am happy that the Pakistani flag soared higher."Talha also reiterated his resolve to overcome all mistakes and bring a gold medal the next time if the government provided him proper support.

The weightlifter said he was looking forward to making his mark in the Commonwealth Games and then the World Championship scheduled for October this year.