Pak Weightlifters Claim 4 Gold Medals In SAG

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 08:47 PM

Pakistani weightlifters Talha Talib, Usman Rathore, Muhammad Hanzala Dastgir and Nooh Butt claimed 4 gold medals at the ongoing 13th South Asian Games (SAG) 2019, Kathmandu, Nepal

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistani weightlifters Talha Talib, Usman Rathore, Muhammad Hanzala Dastgir and Nooh Butt claimed 4 gold medals at the ongoing 13th South Asian Games (SAG) 2019, Kathmandu, Nepal.

Pakistani Judoka Hamid Ali won all the league matches against India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka and won Gold medal in +100Kg category, said a press release issued here.

Shah Hussain Shah another proud Pakistani Judoka won all the league matches against India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka with full points and won Gold medal in +100Kg category. He just consumed less than 10 seconds against all opponents in every fight.

In -90Kg Judo, Qaiser Khan won Silver medal. He only lost to India. In Swimming, Bisma Khan won Silver medal.

In Boxing, Sanaullah got silver medal in 91kg category. He lost to Indian boxer in the final.

