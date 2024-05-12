Pak White beats Pak Colour in Tchoukball match

HARIPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) In a beautiful display of skill, Pakistan White Tchoukball team on Sunday emerged as victorious against Pakistan Color team in Tchoukball match organized by the district Sports Office at Sports Gymnasium Courts Ground here Sunday.

In the nail-biting contest, Pakistan White won with an impressive score of 61 points, while their opponents Pakistan Colour team managed to secure 53 points. The teams, comprised of talented players hailing from various regions across Pakistan, exhibited exceptional sportsmanship and determination throughout the game.

Jonathan Wijaya, President of the South Asia Tchoukball Federation, Regional Sports Officer Hazara Ahmad Zaman and District Sports Officer Haripur Muhammad Tauseef graced the occasion.

Regional Sports Officer Ahmad Zaman, in his interaction with the media, underscored the global recognition of Tchoukball, particularly in South Asia, highlighting its popularity in the KP and Hazara regions. He emphasized the game's inclusivity, noting its accessibility to individuals of all ages, and expressed optimism about its potential to ascend to the ranks of Pakistan's most beloved sports in the near future.