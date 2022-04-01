UrduPoint.com

Pak White Defeat Pak Green By 41-39 In Kabaddi Taakra

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 01, 2022 | 08:49 PM

Kabaddi World Cup winning captain Irfan Mana's team Pakistan White edged out world's top kabaddi star Shafiq Chishti's Pakistan Green team by a narrow margin of 41-39 in a closely-fought Kabaddi Taakra match at Sports Stadium Mandi Shah Jewana, Jhang on Thursday night

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer DG Khan Atta ur Rehman, District Sports Officer Jhang M Jameel and a large number of kabaddi enthusiasts were also present on this occasion.

It may be noted here that the competitions of Jhang Kabaddi Festival and Kabaddi Taakra were organised under the aegis of Sports board Punjab.

The winning team of Kabaddi Taakra was awarded a cash prize of Rs 5,00,000 while the runners up team got a prize of Rs 3,00,000. Best stopper and best raider of Kabaddi Taakra event Rana Ali Shan (Pak White) and Shafiq Chishti (Pak Green) were awarded a cash prize of Rs 20,000 each.

Pakistan's top kabaddi players like Irfan Mana, Shafiq Chishti, Lala Obaidullah, Musharraf Janjua, Nafees Gujjar, Rana Ali Shan, Mohsin Wahla, Sajid Gujjar, Ramzan Jani exhibited excellent performance in Kabaddi Taakra and won huge appreciation from thousands of kabaddi enthusiasts.

Earlier, tehsil Jhang kabaddi team defeated tehsil Shorkot team by a thin difference of 37-35 in the final of Jhang Kabaddi Festival at the same venue. The winning team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000, runners up side pocketed a cash prize of Rs 1,50,000 while third position holder team Ahmedpur Sial got Rs 50,000 cash prize.

Best stopper and best raider of Jhang Kabaddi Festival Farhan Gujjar (Jhang team) and Shani Gujjar were awarded a cash prize of Rs 15,000 each.

In earlier matches, Jhang outplayed tehsil Athara Hazari kabaddi team by 35-21, Shorkot edged out a local team by 30-25 and Ahmedpur Sial emerged triumphant against a local team by a margin of 28-22.

