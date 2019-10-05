Pak wins 4-match hockey series 3-0 against Oman

Pakistan Development Hockey squad routed Oman 7-0 in the last match to win the four match hockey series 3-0 here on Saturday at Johar Town Hockey Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Development Hockey squad routed Oman 7-0 in the last match to win the four match hockey series 3-0 here on Saturday at Johar Town Hockey Stadium.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was the chief guest on the occasion and witnessed the match with keen interest. Also present were, president, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, secretary, Muhammad Asif Bajwa, former president, PHF, Akhtar Rasool Chaudhry, a number of former Olympians and international players and fans.

Pak team won the first match 7-0 as Oman managed a 4-4 draw in the second match to much surprise of their fancied opponents. The home team restored edge by winning the third tie 4-0.

Oman team, being coached by former Pakistan captain and Olympian, Tahir Zaman, is on a preparatory tour of Pakistan ahead of its participation in the Asia Confederation being played from October 14 in Bangladesh. The Confederation Cup is the qualifying round of the Asia Hockey Cup.

The Pak development squad comprising a group of upcoming promising players dazzled with skillful hockey and proved a superior opponent because of good ball control, astute planning and coordination in mid field attacks with both flanks displaying coordination to make inroads in opponents defence with forceful sprints up and down the flank.

Oman team struggled to match the speedy moves of their ever attacking opponents though their team management made few changes to pump up energy and life in the attacks but failed.

The home side led all the four quarters of the play with commanding lead and continued its onslaughts to outsmart the touring side with ease and comfort.

Drag flicker Amjad Ali Khan crowed a hat trick to contribute lions share in teams success and Rizwan Ali, Sami ullah, Ali Aziz and Shan Irshad struck one goal apiece to add to the misery of their struggling rivals.

Interestingly the green shirts converted their six goals of the play ,off the penalty corners , out of nine of the play, while one goal came in a field attack. Oman got two short corners of the play and wasted them with lifeless shooting.

Pakistan finished the first half with commanding 3-0 lead and were up 5-0 at the end of second session and made it 6-0 at the completion of third half of play.

Rizwan Ali gave the lead with the 4th minutes penalty corner goal then Amjad came into action to make it 2-0 with a swift shot off a short corner in 9th minute and saw team mate Sami ullah netting the third goal again off a penalty corner.

Amjad hit two penalty corner goals in space of two minute3s, in 29th and 30th minutes, to scoop a hat trick as Ali Aziz scored teams six goal in 36th minute. Shan Irshad dominated a lively field attack to score 47th minute field goal to seal the fate of Oman team.

After the match Punjab Governor , Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar gave away the prizes to the members and officials of Pakistan and Oman teams.

President, PHF Brig (retrd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar presented a souvenir to Punjab governor.