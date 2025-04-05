Pak women beat Thai women by seven wickets in warm-up

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Women team beat Thailand Women by seven wickets as they reached 79 runs in the 19th over in the warm-up match in the ICC Women World Cup qualifiers 2025 at the LCCA ground here on Friday.

Openers Gul Feroza (28) and Shawaal Zulfiqar (16) provided a strong start to the Pak team while Aaliya Riaz and Sidra Amin returned unbeaten on 14 each. Muneeba Ali could only score one run.

Having won the toss and electing to bat first, the Thai Women team skittled out for 78 runs in 28.

2 overs due to some excellent bowling by Pakistan Women. Phanntia Maya was the most successful batter for Thailand and top scored with 26 runs.

Nashra Sandhu was the most successful bowler for Pakistan women grabbed four wickets for 11 runs. Diana Beg and Rameen Shamim picked a brace each for 11 and 5 runs respectively while Sadia Iqbal and Fatima captain Fatima Sana got one wicket each.

Prior to the match, one minute silence was observed in solidarity with the victims and injured of the recent earthquake in Thailand.