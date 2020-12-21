Pak women cricket camp to get underway

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan women's national team camp for next month's South Africa tour will get underway here tomorrow Tuesday after 26 players and 12 officials returned second negative COVID-19 results.

A player, presently out of the country, and an official will join the camp later in the week after returning the two mandatory negative tests.

Separately, a player has been advised a further week's rest so that she can completely recover afteran anti-bodies test revealed she had recently recuperated from COVID-19.