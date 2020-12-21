Pak Women Cricket Camp To Get Underway
Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan women's national team camp for next month's South Africa tour will get underway here tomorrow Tuesday after 26 players and 12 officials returned second negative COVID-19 results.
A player, presently out of the country, and an official will join the camp later in the week after returning the two mandatory negative tests.
Separately, a player has been advised a further week's rest so that she can completely recover afteran anti-bodies test revealed she had recently recuperated from COVID-19.