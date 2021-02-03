Pak women cricket captain Javeria Khan to play third T20I against South Africa

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Javeria Khan has been deemed fit to play the third and final T20I against South Africa today(Wednesday) and, as such, will lead Pakistan women's national team.

Too order batter Javeria had dislocated her right index finger during a training session on Thursday because of which she missed the first and second T20Is on Friday and Sunday, said a spokesman of the Pakistan cricket board here.