Pak women cricket team beat Bangladesh in 2nd T20 to win series

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan women cricket team beat Bangladesh by 15 runs in the second T20 international to win the series here on Monday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The home side took unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series by outshining the touring side in the second encounter amid rousing appreciation from a colourful crowed.

Half-centuries by Javeria Khan and captain Bismah Maroof helped Pakistan women get success. Pak side beat Bangladesh by 14 runs in the opening match. The third and the last T20 international will be played on October 30.

Pakistan put 167 for three in 20 overs, their third-highest total in the format, after being asked to bat by Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun.

That Pakistan put the imposing score was due to a 95-run partnership for the second-wicket between Javeria and Bismah.

Batting at one-drop, the Pakistan captain recorded her highest score in the format as she cracked an unbeaten 70 off 50 balls, studded with nine fours and a six. This was her 10th half-century in the T20Is.

Opening batter Javeria scored a 44-ball 52, hitting five fours and two sixes, before she lost her wicket in the 17th over of the innings to Bangladesh fast-bowler Jahanara Alam, who with two for 27 in four overs was the stand-out bowler for her side.

Bangladesh failed to get a solid platform that the run-chase demanded as both openers Ayesha Rahman (five off six balls)and Shamima Sultana (11 off 14) were back in the pavilion by the end of the fifth over as the scorecard read 25 for two.

With three balls still left in the Powerplay, Rumana Ahmed, who top-scored with a 30-ball 50 for Bangladesh in the first T2oI, followed Ayesha and Shamima back to the pavilion without scoring any runs as Bangladesh reeled at 25 for three.

With a 32-ball 45, Sanjida islam put up a fight to keep Bangladesh's hopes alive in the match. But, her stay at the crease was curtailed by Sadia Iqbal.

With the figures of three for 19 in four overs, the 24-year-old Sadia, playing her only second T20I, starred with the ball as Pakistan successfully defended their total.

Pakistan captain Bismah bagged her second player-of-the-match award on trot for her exploits with the bat.

Scores in brief: Pakistan Women 167-3, 20 overs (Bismah Maroof 70 not out, Javeria Khan 52; Jahanara Alam 2-27) Bangladesh Women 152-7, 20 overs (Sanjida Islam 45, Fargana Hoque 30, Nigar Sultana 21; Sadia Iqbal 3-19).

After the T20 series the tour song side will play two one day international match series,the first ODI will be played on November First followed by the second match on November 4.