Pak Women Cricket Team Leaves For New Zealand
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 24, 2023 | 02:10 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Pakistan Women cricket squad on Friday left for New Zealand to play three T20I and three ODI matches.
The team left for New Zealand via Dubai.
