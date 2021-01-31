UrduPoint.com
Pak Women Cricket Team Skipper Javeria To Miss 2nd T20

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Pak women cricket team skipper Javeria to miss 2nd T20

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Women cricket team captain, Javeria Khan will miss the second T20 against South Africa today (Sunday) due to the injury in the index finger of her right hand.

As such, Aliya Riaz will continue to captain the side in South Africa, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket board here on Sunday.

The top-order batter has shown improvement but she has not fully recovered from the injury that she sustained during a training session on Thursday.

Javeria dislocated her finger and missed the first T20 on Friday.

