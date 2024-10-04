Pak Women Launch ICC T20 WC Campaign With Win Over SL
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 04, 2024 | 01:00 AM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 31 runs as they defended the 116-run total in the second match of the opening day of ICC Women’s T2o World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Skipper Fatima Sana led from the front as she top scored, batting at No.7, with 30 off 20 balls and followed it up with 2-10 in 2.5 overs. Sadia Iqbal’s 3-17 was backed up by two wickets each by Omaima Sohail (2-17) and Nashra Sundhu (2-15) as the trio returned figures of 7-49 in 12 overs to restrict Sri Lanka to 85-9 in 20 overs.
Pakistan Women will face India Women in their next fixture on Sunday, 6 October at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Earlier, after opting to bat first, Pakistan found themselves in trouble as they were reduced to 32-3 after six overs. Nida Dar (23, 22b, 1x6) and Omaima Sohail (18, 19b, 1x4) stitched a 25-run fourth-wicket stand to stabilise the innings before the latter fell at halfway stage with 57-4 on the board.
That Pakistan were able to accrue 59 runs in the last 10 overs was largely due to Fatima Sana’s charge with the bat as she hit three fours and one six in her outing after walking in at 72-5 in 12.
3 overs. She stitched a valuable 26-ball 28-run ninth-wicket stand with Nashra Sundhu (6 not out, 14b) as Pakistan posted a fighting total.
Chamari Athapaththu, Sugandika Kumari and Udeshika Prabodhani picked up three wickets each.
In turn, Pakistan kept the Sri Lankan batters in check as their skipper was the first to fall for a paltry six off nine to Fatima in the third over. Sri Lanka were 44-3 at the halfway mark before collapsing to 85-9 in the allotted 20 overs. Only Nilakshika Silva (22, 25b) and Vishmi Gunaratne (20, 34b, 1x4) managed to enter double figures for Sri Lanka.
Scores in brief:
Pakistan Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 31 runs
Pakistan Women 116 all out, 20 overs (Fatima Sana 30, Nida Dar 23, Omaima Sohail 18; Chamari Athapaththu 3-18, Sugandika Kumari 3-19, Udeshika Prabodhani 3-20)
Sri Lanka Women 85-9, 20 overs (Nilakshika Silva 22, Vishmi Gunaratne 20; Sadia Iqbal 3-17, Fatima Sana 2-10, Nashra Sundhu 2-15, Omaima Sohail 2-17)
Player of the match: Fatima Sana (Pakistan Women)
Pakistan’s next fixture: 6 October vs India (1500 PKT); Dubai International Cricket Stadium
