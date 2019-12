Pak women lose semis, win bronze at SAG

Pakistani women lost the semifinals of the squash competitions of the ongoing 13th South Asian Games at Kathmandu, Nepal

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) : Pakistani women lost the semifinals of the squash competitions of the ongoing 13th South Asian Games at Kathmandu

In the semifinals (Women), Sunayana Kuruvilla (India) beat Faiza Zafar (Pakistan) by 3-1, 9-11, 11-6, 11-0, 11-5 (30 mins) while Tanvi Khanna (India) beat Madina Zafar (Pakistan) by 3-0 12-10, 11-6 , 11-7 (30 mins).

In semifinals (Men), Harindar Pal (India) beat Farhan Meh (Pakistan) by 3-2, 9-11, 11-8, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9 (53 mins) while Tayyab Aslam (Pakistan) beat Abhay Singh (India) 3-2, 6-11, 11-4, 12-14, 12-10, 11-7 (75 mins).

Now Tayyab would play for gold medal in Individual round. Pakistani women players have won a bronze medal in Individual round. The team event for Men and Women would be held on Sunday.

Pakistan squash contingent comprising Tayyab Aslam, Farhan Mehboob, Asim Khan and Amaad Fareed along with Madina Zafar, Faiza Zafar, Amna Fayyaz and Moqaddas Asraf were participating in Men & Women Individual & Team events.