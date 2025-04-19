Pak Women Saunter To Victory Against Bangladesh
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 19, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh with ease by seven wickets as they overhauled a small target of 179 in 39.4 overs in the last match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Qualifiers at the LCCA Ground here on Saturday afternoon.
Pak-W maintained their unbeaten run in the competition with five wins in as many matches. Pakistan Women have already qualified for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 to be played in India between September and October later this year.
Chasing a below-par total of 178-10 by Bangladesh, Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz powered Pak-W to victory with 62 balls to spare. Muneeba Ali played yet another responsible knock to anchor the Pakistan innings while Aliya Riaz returned unbeaten as she hit third half-century of the event. Sidra Amin played a comparatively brisk knock as compared with her last four innings in the event as she hit 33 runs off 52 runs including five boundaries.
Opener Muneeba Ali 66 (93) was involved in two partnerships of 80 and 74 runs with Sidra Amin 33 (52) and Aliya Riaz 56 not out respectively and adjudged player of the match for her match winning knock.
The Bangladesh bowlers could not make inroads into the Pakistan batting line-up and struggled against the batters who looked in command except for the opener Shawaal Zulfiqar who failed for the second time in as many matches.
Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter and Rabeya Khan were the only successful bowlers for Bangladesh and shared one wicket each for 27, 36 and 25 runs. Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni and Jannatul Ferdus remained wicketless for Bangladesh.
Earlier, Bangladesh Women won the toss and elected to bat first to put pressure on Pakistan in the second innings chase. Bangladesh Women could not find the desired results as their batters failed to post a big total on the board. Ritu Moni was the highest scorer for Bangladesh with 48 (76) while Sharmin Akhter 24 (47), Nahida Akter 19 (51) and Dilara Akter 13 (14) contributed to the low-scoring total. Fahima Khatun returned unbeaten with 44 runs off 53 balls.
Captain Fatima Sana Khan gabbed the prized wickets of in-form batters Fargana Hoque 0 (7) and captain Nigar Sultana 1 (6) as she conceded 45 runs in her quota of 10 overs. Sadia Iqbal was the most successful bowler for Pak-W as she claimed three wickets for 28 runs, Rameen Shamim bowled a miserly spell and conceded 25 runs for one wicket. Nashra Sandhu also snared one wicket for 31 runs. Diana Baig bagged two wickets for 45 runs.
Recent Stories
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
More Stories From Sports
-
Pak Women saunter to victory against Bangladesh5 minutes ago
-
PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs21 hours ago
-
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neutral venues instead ..23 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win24 hours ago
-
Alcaraz finds best to reach Barcelona Open quarters2 days ago
-
Pakistan hosts World Juniors Tennis Championship 20252 days ago
-
Alcaraz finds best to reach Barcelona Open quarters2 days ago
-
CEP PCP announces biannual sports gala2 days ago
-
Legendary Cricketer Shahid Afridi & Kashmir Super League Team Visit KIU2 days ago
-
Derajat Off-Road Challenge Jeep Rally 2025 kicks off in DIKhan2 days ago
-
Holder’s heroics propel Islamabad United to dominant win over Multan Sultans3 days ago
-
Valverde into Real Madrid midfield, Arsenal unchanged2 days ago