Pak Women To Meet Indian Counterparts In Asia Cup On July 21

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 26, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Pakistan Women cricket team will face off the Indian Women team in the Women's Asia Cup 2024 on July 21 in Dambulla, Sri Lanka

Pakistan Women cricket team will face off the Indian Women team in the Women's Asia Cup 2024 on July 21 in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

According to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the upcoming Women's Asia Cup 2024 is scheduled to take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from July 19th to July 28th, 2024. This edition of the tournament will feature eight teams, one more than the previous edition in 2022, indicating the growing interest and participation in women's cricket across Asia.

The Pakistan Women will meet Nepal on the opening day on July 19 and play their last group match against UAE on July 23. Both the semifinals will be played on July 26 and final on July 28.

Pakistan Women have been placed in Group A along side India, Nepal and UAE cricket teams while Group B consists of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Thailand.

The increased participation promises to make this tournament even more competitive and thrilling for cricket fans across the region.

In line with the ACC's vision for inclusivity and equality in cricket, the Women's Asia Cup 2024 will continue the tradition of having all female referees and umpires, following the successful implementation of the same in the previous edition.

The ACC President Jay Shah believes the Women's Asia Cup 2024 underscores the ACC's commitment to promoting women's cricket in the region.

He said expansion of the Women's Asia Cup, from six teams in 2018 to seven in 2022, and now eight, is a testament to our commitment to the women’s game and the burgeoning talent pool in Asian cricket.

He anticipated an exciting tournament that will inspire both players and fans.

More Stories From Sports