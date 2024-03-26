Pak Women To Meet Indian Counterparts In Asia Cup On July 21
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 26, 2024 | 10:18 PM
Pakistan Women cricket team will face off the Indian Women team in the Women's Asia Cup 2024 on July 21 in Dambulla, Sri Lanka
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Women cricket team will face off the Indian Women team in the Women's Asia Cup 2024 on July 21 in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
According to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the upcoming Women's Asia Cup 2024 is scheduled to take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from July 19th to July 28th, 2024. This edition of the tournament will feature eight teams, one more than the previous edition in 2022, indicating the growing interest and participation in women's cricket across Asia.
The Pakistan Women will meet Nepal on the opening day on July 19 and play their last group match against UAE on July 23. Both the semifinals will be played on July 26 and final on July 28.
Pakistan Women have been placed in Group A along side India, Nepal and UAE cricket teams while Group B consists of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Thailand.
The increased participation promises to make this tournament even more competitive and thrilling for cricket fans across the region.
In line with the ACC's vision for inclusivity and equality in cricket, the Women's Asia Cup 2024 will continue the tradition of having all female referees and umpires, following the successful implementation of the same in the previous edition.
The ACC President Jay Shah believes the Women's Asia Cup 2024 underscores the ACC's commitment to promoting women's cricket in the region.
He said expansion of the Women's Asia Cup, from six teams in 2018 to seven in 2022, and now eight, is a testament to our commitment to the women’s game and the burgeoning talent pool in Asian cricket.
He anticipated an exciting tournament that will inspire both players and fans.
Recent Stories
Rains, snow forecasted in Kashmir from March 27
4 killed in different incidents
40 kanal, 13 marla state land retrieved
PM announces significant incentives for highest tax payers
Venezuela's Maduro chooses poll rivals, says Opposition leader
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan presides over fir ..
CDA reconstitutes inspection team to ensure transparency in Islamabad Housing Sc ..
Six outlaws arrested, drugs recovered
Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key hub for US shipping
Environmental sample of Hyderabad tested positive with poliovirus
CSCEC Chairman calls on Punjab CM
India has turned IIOJK into open prison: Shabbir Shah
More Stories From Sports
-
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying30 minutes ago
-
Germany have belief back ahead of Euro 2024, says Lahm30 minutes ago
-
Sania, Nabeel overjoyed to receive Pride of Pakistan6 hours ago
-
Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November7 hours ago
-
Pak to tour Australia for 3 ODIs, T20Is in November4 hours ago
-
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi9 hours ago
-
Hawks stage 30-point comeback to stun Celtics4 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated23 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated1 day ago
-
Rajitha takes five wickets as Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh1 day ago
-
PCB invites 29 players for fitness camp at Kakul from March 261 day ago
-
20 probables for WI Women series announced1 day ago