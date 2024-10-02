Pak Women Training Camp For SAFF Women's Championship Kicks Off
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 02, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The training camp of Pakistan Women's National Football Team has commenced here in preparations for the SAFF Women's Championship 2024, to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal from October 17 to 30.
The team will travel from Islamabad to Nepal on October 12, said a press release.
The camp is led by head coach Adeel Rizki, with Ahsan Ullah overseeing the goalkeeping squad.
The team's preparations are focused on achieving peak form before their challenging matches in Group A. Pakistan grouped alongside arch-rival India and Bangladesh.
The host nation Nepal is placed with Bhutan, Maldives, and Sri Lanka in Group B.
Pakistan is set to kick off its SAFF Championship campaign on October 17, against India.
The national team will face Bangladesh on October 20 in their second group-stage encounter. Both the matches will be played at 4:45pm Pakistan time.
