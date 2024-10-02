Open Menu

Pak Women Training Camp For SAFF Women's Championship Kicks Off

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 02, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Pak women training camp for SAFF Women's Championship kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The training camp of Pakistan Women's National Football Team has commenced here in preparations for the SAFF Women's Championship 2024, to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal from October 17 to 30.

The team will travel from Islamabad to Nepal on October 12, said a press release.

The camp is led by head coach Adeel Rizki, with Ahsan Ullah overseeing the goalkeeping squad.

The team's preparations are focused on achieving peak form before their challenging matches in Group A. Pakistan grouped alongside arch-rival India and Bangladesh.

The host nation Nepal is placed with Bhutan, Maldives, and Sri Lanka in Group B.

Pakistan is set to kick off its SAFF Championship campaign on October 17, against India.

The national team will face Bangladesh on October 20 in their second group-stage encounter. Both the matches will be played at 4:45pm Pakistan time.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Football Islamabad Bangladesh Sri Lanka Kathmandu Bhutan Maldives Nepal October Women From Coach

Recent Stories

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harn ..

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area

1 hour ago
 Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day ..

Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit

1 hour ago
 “Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year wil ..

“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2

1 hour ago
 Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-l ..

Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed

1 hour ago
 Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

2 hours ago
 Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile att ..

Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

14 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

14 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

14 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

22 hours ago

More Stories From Sports