BIRMINGHAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan women's dismal campaign in the ongoing Commonwealth Games ended on Wednesday as they conceded a third straight defeat in their Group A match at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham on Wednesday.

In their last group match, Pakistan women were thrashed by 44-run by formidable Australia outfit.

Australia elected to bat first after winning the toss. They suffered early blows as Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning fell cheaply to leave their side shaky at two for 18 after 5.2 overs.

However, Beth Mooney (70*) and Tahlia McGrath (78*) provided an unbeaten 141-run stand to lift Australia to a challenging 2/160 in 20 overs.

The 141-run stand between the two is the fourth-highest for Australia women. Besides, their highest third-wicket partnership in T20Is, this is Australia's highest stand against Pakistan women for any wicket in T20Is.

In reply, Pakistan started off shakily in the run chase, losing two wickets in the first two overs. Bismah Maroof and Omaima Sohail tried to resurrect the innings with a promising partnership, but it did not last long.

Omaima was cleaned up by Alana King and Aliya Riaz was dismissed soon after, running herself out after a misjudged second run.

Bismah held the innings together for a while, but once she was dismissed by McGrath getting to the three-figure mark itself appeared challenging for Pakistan. Tahlia McGrath added a third wicket to her tally to complete a brilliant all-round showing as Australia sealed an emphatic win. Australia have maintained their hundred per cent record in Group A, winning all three fixtures. They have also booked a berth in the semifinals and will meet either New Zealand or England.