LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :All the 24 squad members of the Pakistan women's national team, who arrived in Durban, South Africa today (Wednesday), have cleared on arrival Covid-19 tests.

After the rest day, the squad will begin training in groups of six from tomorrow, Thursday,until their next testing on January 15, said a spokesman of the Pakistan cricket board here.

The team will play South Africa in three ODIs and three T20Is from 20 January till February 3.