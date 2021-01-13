UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Women's Team Clear On Arrival Covid-19 Testing In South Africa

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 04:12 PM

Pak women's team clear on arrival Covid-19 testing in South Africa

All the 24 squad members of the Pakistan women's national team, who arrived in Durban, South Africa today (Wednesday), have cleared on arrival Covid-19 tests

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :All the 24 squad members of the Pakistan women's national team, who arrived in Durban, South Africa today (Wednesday), have cleared on arrival Covid-19 tests.

After the rest day, the squad will begin training in groups of six from tomorrow, Thursday,until their next testing on January 15, said a spokesman of the Pakistan cricket board here.

The team will play South Africa in three ODIs and three T20Is from 20 January till February 3.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Durban South Africa January February Women All From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan beats Indian Virat Kohli as the best ca ..

2 minutes ago

Mangla power house generation capacity to increase ..

4 minutes ago

Longer Gap Between COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Can Lead ..

4 minutes ago

Italy to Extend COVID-19 State of Emergency Until ..

4 minutes ago

About 1,000 People Infected With UK-Linked Strain ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's virus death toll passes 63,000

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.