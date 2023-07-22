Pakistan women's team would be featured in the Billie Jean King Cup 2023 scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from July 22-28

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ):Pakistan women's team would be featured in the Billie Jean King Cup 2023 scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from July 22-28.

Pakistan team proceeded to Kuala Lumpur to feature in the championship, said a press release on Saturday.

The team includes Sara Mansoor (Non-playing Captain), Sara Ibrahim Khan, Ushna Sohail, Amna Ali Qayum and Meheq Khokhar.

The President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, and the PTF Executive Committee have extended their best wishes for the team.

They hope the team would display the best performance in the tournament with full zeal and enthusiasm.

PTF President said the visit would once again give exposure to the women's team in an international event.