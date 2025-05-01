Pak wrestler Inam achieves Int’l coaching certification

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Pakistani professional wrestler, Muhammad Inam, has successfully completed the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) International Coaching Enrichment Certificate Program (ICECP).

The program, offered in collaboration with the University of Delaware, USA, spanned one year and consisted of four phases.

These phases included online learning in Pakistan, advanced education in the USA, knowledge sharing with coaches and players in Pakistan, and a final presentation in Switzerland to share project outcomes and future plans with international peers.

Inam in a statement issued here, said his team was awarded a certificate by IOC President Thomas Bach, recognizing their accomplishments in the program.

This achievement highlights Inam's commitment to advancing his coaching skills and contributing to the development of sports in Pakistan.