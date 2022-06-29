UrduPoint.com

Pak Wrestling Squad Finishes 3rd In World Mas Wrestling Championship 2022

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 29, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Pak wrestling squad finishes 3rd in World Mas Wrestling Championship 2022

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistani wrestlers squad that grabbed the third spot in the world Mas Wrestling Championship 2022 was accorded warm reception on reaching home from Russia on Wednesday.

The 4th Mas-Wrestling World Championship was held in Yautsk, Russia, June 22-25, witnessed participation of wrestlers from around 45 countries including Pakistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, India etc.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem and other sports officials besides coaches and wrestling lovers welcomed the mas-wrestling squad at the sports gymnasium and decorated them with flower garlands after the wrestlers landed at Multan International Airport Wednesday morning.

Three Pakistan players Muhammad Saad (60kg category), Ali Azhar (70kg) and Waqas Afzal (125kg) grabbed silver medals while Sheraz Ali (65kg) and Muhammad Alam (90kg) won bronze medals.

Nawab Furqan Khan, himself a wrestler with many successes for the country in wrestling, had organized the team as president Traditional Sports and Games Pakistan Association, was elated at the medal score Pakistani players registered in the world level competition.

He said, Pakistani squad remained medal-less during first three mas-wrestling championships held in 2014, 2016 and 2018. The fourth championship was special as it brought honours for Pakistan, adding that it was scheduled in 2020 but delayed to 2022 due to coronavirus pandemic.

Players and officials including coach Raja Qadeer Haidar, head coach Muhammad Aslam, and Hussain Khalid expressed delight and said they would train harder for the gold medals in the next world mas-wrestling championship.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Multan World Sports Russia Kazakhstan June 2016 2018 2020 Gold Silver Bronze From Coach Airport Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market lo ..

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market loses 308 points

1 hour ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Haj ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Hajj moon today

2 hours ago
 Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 d ..

Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 days

3 hours ago
 One polio worker and two policemen were gunned dow ..

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned down in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

4 hours ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by Th ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.