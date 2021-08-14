Pakhtunkhwa Archery Club launches three-day competitions on Independence Day

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Three days of archery competitions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archery Club have started on the occasion of Independence Day here on Saturday.

A total of 40 boys and girls archers were participating in these competitions in different categories. In these competitions, Inter-Club competitions are being held, including competitions for minors.

In the first day's competitions, Mubashir came first in the 10 meter U10 category, Ariz came second and Hassan came third.

In the competitions, Mohammad Suleiman won the first second position, Hassan and Mudassar won the third position. In the 30 meter competition, Mohammad Ansar won the first position, Ansar Khan won the second position and Emad Khan won the third position. And for the first time in the grand, the national flag was also hoisted during archery competitions. The finals will be on Sunday.