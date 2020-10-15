Pakhtunkhwa Super Cricket League-2020 from Oct 22

The Pakhtunkhwa Super League-2020 to kick off in Mardan on October 22, former Test cricketers and tournament organizer Riaz Afridi announced on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakhtunkhwa Super League-2020 to kick off in Mardan on October 22, former Test cricketers and tournament organizer Riaz Afridi announced on Thursday.

He said that 12 teams will participate in the competition, these teams will be divided into two groups, details of which will be shared in a media briefing soon.

Riaz Afridi said that the tournament would be officially started from October 28 at Jamrud cricket Ground.

He added that Pakistan's proud batsmen including Younis Khan, Shahid Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, Fakhr Zaman, Yasir Shah, Junaid. Khan, Umar Gul, Khurram Shehzad, Salman Butt and many other world-renowned players have expressed good wishes for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Super League.