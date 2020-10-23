Pakhtunkhwa Super League-2020 trophies unveiling ceremony held

Trophy and uniform unveiling ceremony of the Pakhtunkhwa Super League Twenty20 Cricket Cup held here at Mardan Sports Complex on Friday

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Trophy and uniform unveiling ceremony of the Pakhtunkhwa Super League Twenty20 Cricket Cup held here at Mardan sports Complex on Friday.

Member Provincial Assembly Alhaj Shafiq Sher Afridi formally unveiled the trophy and uniform of the Pakhtunkhwa Super League-2020.

Former international cricketers Kabir Khan, Arshad Khan, Secretary Asian Sports Journalists Federation Amjad Aziz Malik, District Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch, Yang of UNHCR, Abdul Jalil Jan of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Nawaz Khan Shangla of PTI, Maroof Afridi, Cricket Organizers Amir Nawab, Asghar Ali, Hanif Shah, and people from different walks of life, officials and players of 12 participating teams were also present.

Former Test cricketer Riaz Afridi, the organizer of the tournament, said that the main purpose of holding the competitions was to entertain the spectators in Peshawar and the tribal areas. He said the tournament was postponed due to coronavirus but now the tournament would be held under implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the virus spread.

Riaz Afridi said that the participating teams have been finalized and the official inauguration would be held on October 28 in Jamrud Cricket Stadium.

MPA Alhaj Shafiq Sher Afridi said the Pakhtunkhwa Super League would have a very positive impact on the entire province.

He hoped that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and the provincial government would also take all possible steps for the development and promotion of the sport.

Yang, a representative of the HCR, said that his two teams are participating in competitions aimed at highlighting the services rendered to the refugees and providing the best opportunities for the players to play.

Amjad Aziz Malik, Secretary General, Asian Sports Journalists Federation, while expressing his views, paid tribute to the organizers for organizing the Super League and expressed confidence that the development of cricket in Peshawar would be enhanced.

He said that the former Test cricketer Riaz Afridi and his team have made excellent arrangements for the competitions, which are undoubtedly commendable. On this occasion, the kits made for the 12 participating teams were handed over to the team organizers while the Trophy made for the winner was unveiled.

Local popular singers also performed brilliantly at the event. Special songs composed for the Super League by various teams and organizers were also performed which attracted the full attention of the guests.