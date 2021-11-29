UrduPoint.com

Pakistan 109-0 Vs Bangladesh In First Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 21 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 04:42 PM

Pakistan 109-0 vs Bangladesh in first Test

Pakistan reached 109-0 in their second innings at stumps on the fourth day chasing a target of 202 in their first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Monday

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan reached 109-0 in their second innings at stumps on the fourth day chasing a target of 202 in their first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Monday.

Both openers Abid Ali (56) and Abdullah Shafique (53) completed their fifty as the visitors came within 93 runs of victory after bowling out the hosts for 157 earlier in the day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Chittagong Abid Ali

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance inks agreement with Greece ..

Etihad Credit Insurance inks agreement with Greece’s Export Credit Insurance O ..

13 minutes ago
 3-days training of DVM students on ‘Animal Healt ..

3-days training of DVM students on ‘Animal Health monitoring framework’ at U ..

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs 93 runs to win against Bangladesh a ..

Pakistan needs 93 runs to win against Bangladesh as fourth day ends

21 minutes ago
 Belarus Plans Drills to Cover Southern Borders Tog ..

Belarus Plans Drills to Cover Southern Borders Together With Russia - Defense Mi ..

18 seconds ago
 Six injured in road accident in sialkot

Six injured in road accident in sialkot

20 seconds ago
 IOM to Provide Flight Within 2 Weeks for Migrants ..

IOM to Provide Flight Within 2 Weeks for Migrants Seeking to Return From Belarus ..

23 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.