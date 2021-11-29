Pakistan 109-0 vs Bangladesh in first Test

Pakistan reached 109-0 in their second innings at stumps on the fourth day chasing a target of 202 in their first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Monday

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan reached 109-0 in their second innings at stumps on the fourth day chasing a target of 202 in their first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Monday.

Both openers Abid Ali (56) and Abdullah Shafique (53) completed their fifty as the visitors came within 93 runs of victory after bowling out the hosts for 157 earlier in the day.