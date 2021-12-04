Pakistan 161-2 At Stumps In Second Bangladesh Test
Muhammad Rameez 16 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 03:36 PM
Pakistan were 161-2 at stumps on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday after the final session was lost to bad light
Dhaka, Dec 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan were 161-2 at stumps on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday after the final session was lost to bad light.
Play did not resume after the tea break, with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam batting on 60 alongside Azhar Ali, 36 not out, after left-arm spinner Taijul islam removed openers Abdullah Shafique (25) and Abid Ali (39).