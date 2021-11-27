UrduPoint.com

Pakistan 79-0 In Reply To Bangladesh's 330 All Out

Muhammad Rameez 38 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 02:19 PM

Pakistan 79-0 in reply to Bangladesh's 330 all out

Abid Ali struck an unbeaten 52 as Pakistan made a confident start to their first innings, reaching 79-0 by tea on the second day of the first Test in Chittagong on Saturday

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Abid Ali struck an unbeaten 52 as Pakistan made a confident start to their first innings, reaching 79-0 by tea on the second day of the first Test in Chittagong on Saturday.

Pace bowler Hasan Ali earlier finished with 5-51 as Pakistan bowled out Bangladesh for 330 runs as the hosts added 77 runs to their overnight score, resuming on 253-4.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Chittagong Hasan Ali Abid Ali

Recent Stories

Pakistan outclass Egypt in World Jr Hockey Cup

Pakistan outclass Egypt in World Jr Hockey Cup

33 seconds ago
 Two People Injured in Fire at Explosives Plant in ..

Two People Injured in Fire at Explosives Plant in Western Russia - Local Authori ..

34 seconds ago
 Russia's SVR Chief Says US Seeks to Reignite Donba ..

Russia's SVR Chief Says US Seeks to Reignite Donbas War With Invasion Allegation ..

36 seconds ago
 Taliban, Qatar Discuss Humanitarian Assistance for ..

Taliban, Qatar Discuss Humanitarian Assistance for Afghanistan - Foreign Ministr ..

14 minutes ago
 Empowered, self-dependent women can contribute to ..

Empowered, self-dependent women can contribute to national development: Samina A ..

14 minutes ago
 Three member gang arrested, four stolen motorcycle ..

Three member gang arrested, four stolen motorcycles, Rs 0.5 million recovered

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.