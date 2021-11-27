Abid Ali struck an unbeaten 52 as Pakistan made a confident start to their first innings, reaching 79-0 by tea on the second day of the first Test in Chittagong on Saturday

Pace bowler Hasan Ali earlier finished with 5-51 as Pakistan bowled out Bangladesh for 330 runs as the hosts added 77 runs to their overnight score, resuming on 253-4.