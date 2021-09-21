Pakistan, a safe country, English cricket team to visit in 2022: UK HC

British High Commissioner (HC) to Pakistan Christian Turner on Tuesday said that Pakistan was a safe country as we were all feeling safe and secure here and English Cricket team would visit Pakistan in next year

Talking to a private news channel, Turner said that it was a sad day for all of us as English cricket team had cancel the tour to Pakistan.

To a question, he said that it was the decision of England Cricket board (ECB) not of the government .

ECB was an independent institute he said, adding "I personally appreciated the Pakistani team for visiting to UK in the wave of Covid-19 " "We are all upset due to the this decision because cricket is also in our blood," he said.

"I assured that next year English team will visit Pakistan and we will work for it" he added.

He said he did a good work for English team visit to Pakistan and being a ambassador his duty was to bring the both nation on a same page.

After the cancellation of tour of black cap, the English players showed the concern about the visit, he added.