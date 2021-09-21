UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, A Safe Country, English Cricket Team To Visit In 2022: UK HC

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 11:40 PM

Pakistan, a safe country, English cricket team to visit in 2022: UK HC

British High Commissioner (HC) to Pakistan Christian Turner on Tuesday said that Pakistan was a safe country as we were all feeling safe and secure here and English Cricket team would visit Pakistan in next year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :British High Commissioner (HC) to Pakistan Christian Turner on Tuesday said that Pakistan was a safe country as we were all feeling safe and secure here and English Cricket team would visit Pakistan in next year.

Talking to a private news channel, Turner said that it was a sad day for all of us as English cricket team had cancel the tour to Pakistan.

To a question, he said that it was the decision of England Cricket board (ECB) not of the government .

ECB was an independent institute he said, adding "I personally appreciated the Pakistani team for visiting to UK in the wave of Covid-19 " "We are all upset due to the this decision because cricket is also in our blood," he said.

"I assured that next year English team will visit Pakistan and we will work for it" he added.

He said he did a good work for English team visit to Pakistan and being a ambassador his duty was to bring the both nation on a same page.

After the cancellation of tour of black cap, the English players showed the concern about the visit, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Visit Same United Kingdom Christian All Government Blood Sad

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sport ..

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sports Council’s Board

2 hours ago
 LEAs formulate joint strategy to curb menace of dr ..

LEAs formulate joint strategy to curb menace of drugs

4 minutes ago
 Quddus Bizenjo vows to take steps for rights of pe ..

Quddus Bizenjo vows to take steps for rights of people, employees of Balochistan ..

4 minutes ago
 Wrestlers Inam Butt, Zaman Anwar call on IPC minis ..

Wrestlers Inam Butt, Zaman Anwar call on IPC minister

4 minutes ago
 DeChambeau might quiet hecklers with Ryder Cup len ..

DeChambeau might quiet hecklers with Ryder Cup length

4 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy in UK Slams Scotland Yard's Approa ..

Russian Embassy in UK Slams Scotland Yard's Approach to Fact-Finding in Skripal ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.