Pakistan A Save Country For International Hockey Events, President, PHF

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan a save country for international hockey events, President, PHF

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali The President , Pakistan Hockey Federation, Brig (Rtd) Khalid Khokhar said on Tuesday that Pakistan is a safe country to hold elite international hockey events.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) recently.

During the meeting, the PHF assured the the delegation about Pakistan being a safe country for organising international Hockey events with adequate modern hockey infrastructure available.

He also said that visits of the top international goalkeepers from different countries to participate in our local hockey event, a series with the star-studded world eleven teams and then the visits of hockey legends of different countries and their inclusion in PHF hall of fame are clear signs to prove the country's safety for international hockey.

While further addressing the delegation , the President PHF said that arrangements for the Pakistan Hockey League (PHL) are in the final stages as the league is all set to be held in 2021.

He also said that he has requested the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) to grant permission to PHF to arrange the matches of world cup qualifying rounds of the Asian region in Pakistan.

Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar said that he is in talks with different nations to send their teams to Pakistan to play a bilateral or triangular series.

He said that if international matches are played in Pakistan it will not only give the international hockey exposure to our players but will also promote the game of hockey in the country and for this purpose they are also in contact with the government's ministers as well.

