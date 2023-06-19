UrduPoint.com

Pakistan A Vs Bangladesh A Semi-final Moved To Tuesday

Muhammad Rameez Published June 19, 2023 | 01:20 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :By Sohail Ali The second semi-final of the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A will now take place tomorrow Tuesday, reserve day, after today's (Monday) encounter was washed out without a ball bowled due to rain at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Monday.

The match will begin at 1030PST.

Pakistan A, led by Fatima Sana, qualified for the semi-final after bagging four points from three matches, as two group games were washed out due to rain.

