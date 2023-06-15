UrduPoint.com

Pakistan A Vs Hong Kong Match Washed Out

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 15, 2023 | 08:26 PM

ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Hong Kong was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ):ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Hong Kong was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Thursday.

The two teams get a point each of the match, said a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release on Thursday.

Pakistan, who won their first match against Nepal by nine runs at the same venue on Tuesday, will now take on India A in their third match of the tournament on Saturday. The first ball of the match will be bowled at 1030 PKT.

