Pakistan A vs Hong Kong match washed out

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ):ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Hong Kong was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Thursday.

The two teams get a point each of the match, said a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release on Thursday.

Pakistan, who won their first match against Nepal by nine runs at the same venue on Tuesday, will now take on India A in their third match of the tournament on Saturday. The first ball of the match will be bowled at 1030 PKT.