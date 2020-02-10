UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Academy Of Letters To Open New Auditorium Named After Faiz On Feb 13

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:42 PM

Pakistan Academy of Letters to open new auditorium named after Faiz on Feb 13

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts will hold an inaugural ceremony of the Faiz Ahmed Faiz Auditorium here on February 13, organized by Pakistan Academy of Letters

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts will hold an inaugural ceremony of the Faiz Ahmed Faiz Auditorium here on February 13, organized by Pakistan Academy of Letters.

The ceremony has been arranged to pay tribute to one of the greatest poet of this century while Federal Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mehmood will be the chief guest of the event.

Naming the auditorium after Faiz Ahmad Faiz, a known poet of South Asia, is embodiment of appreciation of his services for urdu and art literature that he has rendered during his lifetime.

Besides, the Minister Faiz's daughter Muneeza Hasmi, Saleema Hashmi, poet Iftikhar Arif and Director General PNCA Dr Fozia Wahab will be present at the event.

