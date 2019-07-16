Pakistan advance to semifinals of West Asia Baseball Championship

Pakistan cruised into semifinals of West Asia Baseball Championship by notching up a comprehensive 17-0 win over Bangladesh in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan cruised into semifinals of West Asia Baseball Championship by notching up a comprehensive 17-0 win over Bangladesh in Colombo Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

According to information received here, world number 24 Pakistan, who are top ranked West Asian outfit at the event dominated their opponents right from the outset and took 8-0 runs lead in the first innings. They carried on momentum in the second innings, scoring 9 more runs to wrap up the proceedings.

Pakistan's Ubaidullah, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Ameen, Arsalan, Asad, Sadiq Afridi and Fazal scored two runs each, while Muhammad Sami, Sameer Zawar and Umair made one runs apiece.

It was the second consecutive victory for Pakistan as in their opening match on Monday they had trounced Iran 11-1.

Besides Pakistan, hosts Sri Lanka, India, Iran, Nepal and Bangladesh have fielded their outfits event. Sri Lanka are the defending champions as they had won the last edition of the Championship in 2017. According to the World Softball/Baseball Confederation rankings list Iran are at number 53, India 65 and Nepal 69.

In the semifinal, Pakistan are likely to take on India on Thursday.