UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Advance To Semifinals Of West Asia Baseball Championship

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 09:56 PM

Pakistan advance to semifinals of West Asia Baseball Championship

Pakistan cruised into semifinals of West Asia Baseball Championship by notching up a comprehensive 17-0 win over Bangladesh in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan cruised into semifinals of West Asia Baseball Championship by notching up a comprehensive 17-0 win over Bangladesh in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

According to information received here, world number 24 Pakistan, who are top ranked West Asian outfit at the event dominated their opponents right from the outset and took 8-0 runs lead in the first innings. They carried on momentum in the second innings, scoring 9 more runs to wrap up the proceedings.

Pakistan's Ubaidullah, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Ameen, Arsalan, Asad, Sadiq Afridi and Fazal scored two runs each, while Muhammad Sami, Sameer Zawar and Umair made one runs apiece.

It was the second consecutive victory for Pakistan as in their opening match on Monday they had trounced Iran 11-1.

Besides Pakistan, hosts Sri Lanka, India, Iran, Nepal and Bangladesh have fielded their outfits event. Sri Lanka are the defending champions as they had won the last edition of the Championship in 2017. According to the World Softball/Baseball Confederation rankings list Iran are at number 53, India 65 and Nepal 69.

In the semifinal, Pakistan are likely to take on India on Thursday.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Bangladesh Iran Sri Lanka Colombo Lead Nepal 2017 Afridi Event From Top Asia

Recent Stories

BREAKING NEWS: Emirati official says oil tanker MT ..

2 hours ago

Muslims are duty bound to contribute to welfare of ..

2 hours ago

Rehabilitation of Neelum flood victims top priorit ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs ‘Happiness, Positivity Cou ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Press Club, CNN to provide media training ..

3 hours ago

Allegations of Rana Sanaullah being ill-treated in ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.