Pakistan, Afghan Cricket Teams Pay Daylong Visit To Mount Tai, Daming Lake In China

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 09:59 PM

Pakistan, Afghan cricket teams pay daylong visit to Mount Tai, Daming Lake in China

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The Pakistan and Afghanistan Under-19 cricket teams have a daylong visit to historical Mount Taishan (Tai) Geopark and Daming Lake for a whole day fun and enjoyment with staff from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Govt of China and China Embassy in Pakistan and Afghanistan along with a Chinese-English Interpreter Miss Sofia.

The Mount Taishan Deopark and Daming Lake have a good memorable experience well before their first match with Pakistan and China play the first match followed with Afghanistan-China.

The tour was planned by the Chinese government with the aim to strengthen brotherly relations with two neighboring countries Pakistan and Afghanistan, an official of the Chinese Foreign Affairs Zhang Zhizhong told.

More Stories From Sports

