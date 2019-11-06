Pakistan-Afghanistan boxing championship on 7th

Boxing championship between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be held on Nov 7 at the Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall

The district sports department is organising the event while Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak will be the chief guest.

Speaking at a joint press conference, District Sports Officer Jameel Kamran, boxing organizer Rashid Minhas, boxing promoter from Afghanistan Zamari Muhammadi and Idrees Oraya said that four competitions would be held between eight boxers during the event.

They said that arrangements regarding the championship had been finalised.