Pakistan-Afghanistan ODI Series Deferred

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 12:36 PM

Pakistan-Afghanistan ODI series deferred

Both PCB And ACB have mutually agreed to postpone next month’s three-ODI series, which was scheduled in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

LAHORE (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point news-August 24th, 2021) The Pakistan cricket board and Afghanistan Cricket Board have mutually agreed to postpone next month’s three-ODI series, which was scheduled in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. The two boards have agreed that the series, which was planned from 1-8 September, will be rescheduled for 2022.

The ACB had contacted the PCB on Monday evening, requesting to postpone the series for 2022 citing disruption of flight operations in Kabul, increased Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka, mental health of their players and non-availability of broadcast equipment.

PCB Director International Zakir Khan: “We have worked very closely with the Afghanistan Cricket Board to make this series happen and were keen to play them in the inaugural bilateral series, but we understand their challenges and have, therefore, agreed to reschedule the series for 2022.

“The PCB historically enjoys an excellent relationship with the ACB and will do everything to ensure the series is played in 2022 as it is critical for both the sides in terms of direct qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.”

