Pakistan AFL Women's Team Trials Held
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 03, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Pakistan AFL Women's team trials for the Australian Football League (AFL) Asia Cup were held here at the Star cricket Ground, G-9 on Sunday.
Pakistan's men's and women's teams will participate in the AFL Asia Cup to be held in Vietnam from December 6 to 8.
Teams from 16 countries including Pakistan and India will participate in the AFL Asia Cup.
A total of 60 female players from across the country featured for the Pakistan AFL team trials out of which 24 women players were selected for the training camp of the national team.
Pakistan Women's AFL team's training camp will begin next week in Islamabad.
Pakistan AFL Secretary General Chaudhry Zulfiqar, Director Women Irfan Khan and Chief Selector Abid Hussain and other officials monitored the trials.
