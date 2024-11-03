Open Menu

Pakistan AFL Women's Team Trials Held

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 03, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Pakistan AFL women's team trials held

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Pakistan AFL Women's team trials for the Australian Football League (AFL) Asia Cup were held here at the Star cricket Ground, G-9 on Sunday.

Pakistan's men's and women's teams will participate in the AFL Asia Cup to be held in Vietnam from December 6 to 8.

Teams from 16 countries including Pakistan and India will participate in the AFL Asia Cup.

A total of 60 female players from across the country featured for the Pakistan AFL team trials out of which 24 women players were selected for the training camp of the national team.

Pakistan Women's AFL team's training camp will begin next week in Islamabad.

Pakistan AFL Secretary General Chaudhry Zulfiqar, Director Women Irfan Khan and Chief Selector Abid Hussain and other officials monitored the trials.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Football Islamabad Vietnam December Women Sunday From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

12 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

21 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

21 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

22 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

22 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

22 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

22 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

22 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

22 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

22 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

22 hours ago

More Stories From Sports