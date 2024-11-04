Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan women's team trials for the Australian Football League (AFL) Asia Cup, under the supervision of chief selector Abid Hussain were held here to finalize the Names for the mega event.

The finalized names include Chaman Mushtaq, Hina, Arooj, Tahmina, Salma Jabeen, Hajra Shakeel, Sayeda Tasneem, Mahnoor Alam, Maryam Mukhtar, Zubia Malik, Salisbeel, Hajra Bibi, Noor, Samina, Nadia Zafar, Umira Arshad, Asma Khan - Arooj Altaf, Sabina, Farzana Batool, Nazia Batool, Farhat, Asbo Saeed, Ghazala Nelofer, Rabia, Kahkshan, Nazish, Noreen Baig and Saba Yasin will be finalized.

After the trial, the practice session for the 30-member squad of the Pakistan Women's team will begin from next week in Islamabad under the leadership of head coach Michael Gillis.

Out of which 15 women's team will participate in the Australian Football League Asia Cup in Vietnam to be held from December 6 to 8.

Men and women teams of 16 countries will participate in the Asia Cup. Pakistan AFL Secretary General Chaudhry Zulfiqar,

Director Women Irfan Khan and Chief Selector Abid Hussain Jameel Kamran and other officials took the trials.

