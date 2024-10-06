Open Menu

Pakistan Aiming For Victory Against England, Says Shan Masood

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 06, 2024 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has vowed to make every effort to win the upcoming Test series against England.

Speaking at a press conference at the Multan cricket Stadium on Sunday, Masood revealed that the team’s playing XI has been finalized, emphasizing that they were fully prepared for the challenge ahead.

Among the selected players were exciting talents such as Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Babar Azam, and pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi. The line-up also includes Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Aamir Jamal, and Salman Ali, ensuring a well-balanced squad.

Shan Masood dismissed the idea that England's team would be weakened by the absence of their captain Ben Stokes, noting that their 16-member squad was filled with high-quality players.

"We came close to victory in the last series against England but fell short and this time, we will give our best to secure a win," he said confidently.

The captain stressed that Pakistan was familiar with England's style of play and has devised a strategy accordingly.

He also highlighted Aamir Jamal’s inclusion, stating that his presence has strengthened the team's position. "You cannot plan a Test match like a one-day game; it's a five-day contest that requires a long-term strategy," Masood added.

Reflecting on Pakistan's recent struggles against Bangladesh, Masood admitted that the team's batting faltered after the seventh wicket, particularly feeling the absence of Aamir Jamal in the line-up. However, he remains optimistic about Pakistan’s chances in the upcoming series.

Masood also pointed out that despite some inexperienced players in England's squad, they will not be taken lightly. He expressed his hope that Shaheen Afridi, who bowled extensively during the Champions Cup, has regained his form and will be a key asset in the series.

With a strong squad and clear strategy, Pakistan is ready to take on England in what promises to be an exciting series.

More Stories From Sports