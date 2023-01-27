Pakistan aiming to strengthen community based preparedness regime: Chairman NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Friday said Pakistan is aiming to strengthen the community based preparedness regime through national level simulation exercises to mitigate the impact of climate-induced disasters and emergencies in the country.

The Chairman apprised the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)'s Head of Office for Pakistan Carlos Geha who called on him here, a news release said.

The Chairman NDMA discussed the contours of Remodeled National Preparedness and Response system and stated that the digitally updated National Emergencies & Operations Center (NEOC) would be a house of collaborative data for the early warning system, generating alerts & consequently information-based decision-making for proactive management of disaster or emergency in the given circumstance.

He also outlined the role of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) to facilitate multi-sectoral researches along with countrywide universities in field disaster management and formulate research-driven modules for contingency plans and mock exercises to build national resilience towards climatic hazards.

On the occasion, the OCHA Head commended the NDMA's plan to transform the disaster management system in Pakistan and extended his organization's full support to accomplish these tasks.

Both sides agreed upon establishing benchmarks for joint ventures and arranging the staff-level meetings on monthly basis to meet common objectives for building resilience and better response mechanism in hazard-prone areas.