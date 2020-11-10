UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Aims At Clean Sweep Against Zimbabwe In Today’s Final T20I Match

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 12:39 PM

Pakistan aims at clean sweep against Zimbabwe in today’s final T20I match

Both Pakistan and Zimbabwe will lock horn today in their third T20 match today at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2020) Pakistan on Tuesday aimed at a clean sweep against Zimbabwe in the final match of three-matches T20 International (T20I) series

Pakistan and Zimbabwe would play their third T20 match today at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium.

The both sides expressed hope for the victory.

Pakistan won the second T20 match on Sunday.

Babar Azam made 51 runs while Haider Ali by chasing 134 scored a free flowing 66 not out. Both let Pakistan to 134 in the 16th over.

Fakhr Zaman scored only 10 runs.

For Zimbabwe, Ryan Burl scored 32 while Wesley Madhevere scored 24 runs, leaving the team unable to resist to the bowling attack.

It would be Zambabwe’s first win if it managed to win today as Pakistan so far has 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

