Pakistan All Out For 117 Runs In Final T20I Match Against Australia
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 18, 2024 | 03:21 PM
Former captain Babar Azam was top scorer for Pakistan with 41 runs before falling to Adam Zampa at Hobart cricket ground
HOBART: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2024) In the third and final T20 match being played in Hobart, Pakistan’s entire team was dismissed for 117 runs against Australia on Monday.
Pakistan’s Captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and elected to bat first.
The innings began with Sahibzada Farhan and Babar Azam opening for Pakistan.
However, Sahibzada Farhan failed once again, managing only 9 runs before being dismissed, while Haseebullah scored 24 runs.
Usman Khan, who had scored a fifty in the second T20, could only manage 3 runs. Captain Salman Ali Agha was dismissed after scoring just 1 run off 9 balls.
Former captain Babar Azam was the top scorer for Pakistan with 41 runs before falling to Adam Zampa.
Irfan Khan contributed 10 runs but was run out, while Abbas Afridi returned to the pavilion after scoring just 1 run.
On his T20 debut, Jahandad Khan attempted a big shot but was caught at the boundary after scoring 5 runs. The last player to be dismissed was Sufiyan Muqeem, who could only score 1 run.
For Australia, Aaron Hardie claimed 3 wickets while Adam Zampa and Spencer Johnson picked up 2 wickets each.
Pakistan made two changes for today’s match. Captain Mohammad Rizwan was rested, and wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah was included in the playing XI. Fast bowler Naseem Shah was replaced by Jahandad Khan.
Australia had already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series.
In the first T20, Australia defeated Pakistan by 31 runs, while in the second match, the Kangaroos won by 13 runs.
